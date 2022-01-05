Turn-based MMO Broken Ranks trumpets a January 25 launch date

It’s turn-based. It’s isometric. It’s got those old school Baldur’s Gate vibes. And it’s coming to your computer very, very soon.

Whitemoon Games announced a firm launch date for Broken Ranks, a sequel of sorts to The Pride of Taern. The Polish studio said that the game will go live on January 25th while allowing players to download the client as soon as January 18th. While the release will be for PC only, there are plans for a mobile version down the road.

“We’re very excited about the release and we’re doing everything we can to tie up the loose ends,” said Whitemoon founder Krzysztof Danilewicz. “We hope that Broken Ranks will give new and old players alike many hours of fun as they become immersed in the world we created.”

Players curious about Broken Ranks would do well to read its updated FAQ.