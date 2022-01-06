Elyon prepares for the Archer and server merges

It’s out with Christmas and in with New Year decorations over at Elyon. The fantasy MMORPG is celebrating the start of 2022 with the Month of the Marksman reward track, which starts next week on January 12th.

In the meanwhile, Elyon has disabled character creation on a few of its servers in anticipation for upcoming merges. All players on the affected servers will be getting 30 days of Star’s Blessing and Wilter’s Brush for compensation.

Players have something even more exciting to anticipate for next week, as Elyon is adding the Archer class to the game as planned: “Maintaining distance is of essence – the further away Archers are from their targets, the more damage they deal. Their unique abilities are not only powerful, but also allow them to weaken their enemies by draining their Energy.”