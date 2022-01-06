Hi-Rez Showcase 2022: SMITE’s Shiva, Rogue Company’s Glimpse, Paladins’ VII

The annual Hi-Rez Showcase got underway yesterday, with a slew of previews for all of the company’s games. Here’s a quick look at what we’ve got.
Hi-Rez’s core MOBA SMITE revealed Shiva, a new god launching in February. I actually find myself surprised that Shiva isn’t already in SMITE, as Hi-Rez has long used the Hindu pantheon as its playground, but here we are. The PTS for season nine is also live for players to test now too.
Rogue Company is teasing Glimpse. “Glimpse is the result of a dangerous genetic engineering program trying to develop a super-assassin,” the studio says. “After escaping the program with cloaking tech, Glimpse has vowed to bring Jackal to justice.” PC players can test Glimpse on the PTS for that game as well.
Finally, Paladins fans are welcominig VII, Right Hand of the Tribunal. Hi-Rez says he’ll launch with seven skins.
“Like a phantom, he undertakes missions that would break most men, employing ruthless force and deadly precision. VII is one whose past is chronicled upon the gravestones of the wicked. He is the grim reaper; a collector of tithes made in guilty blood.”
Fun fact. A while ago they said that they wouldn’t put more Hindu gods in SMITE after Ganesha because of the backlash from Hindu communities. It’s also what made Hi-rez “mature” a lot of their designs towards new goddesses and god related LGBTQ+ storytelling. Achilles is a good example, i think his lore in-game is tied to one of his lovers.
Shiva is the newest one, and they mentioned on stream, that they’re working with a consultant on Hindu lore to be respectful and to bring good designs towards the game. I for one, with all the criticism i have for them ( Rogue Company being a slap in the face of Global Agenda fans, for one ), think this is worth of merit.
Oh, and they are weirdly accepting of NFTs, so everything i said is now irrelevant because Nuck FFTs.
I remember them having to change Kali. I didn’t play Smite long but found that of interest.
I stopped playing Paladins when they made their challenge system worse; some characters I just don’t want to play and forcing me to do so to get things done just bugs me. The old challenge system did have some stuff that did that as well, but as long as you didn’t care about titles, you could ignore those challenges and still get stuff done.
I loved Global Agenda, but they handled that one badly, and never had any interest in Rogue Company.
And agreed fully on NFTs.