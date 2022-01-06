Hi-Rez Showcase 2022: SMITE’s Shiva, Rogue Company’s Glimpse, Paladins’ VII

The annual Hi-Rez Showcase got underway yesterday, with a slew of previews for all of the company’s games. Here’s a quick look at what we’ve got.

Hi-Rez’s core MOBA SMITE revealed Shiva, a new god launching in February. I actually find myself surprised that Shiva isn’t already in SMITE, as Hi-Rez has long used the Hindu pantheon as its playground, but here we are. The PTS for season nine is also live for players to test now too.

Rogue Company is teasing Glimpse. “Glimpse is the result of a dangerous genetic engineering program trying to develop a super-assassin,” the studio says. “After escaping the program with cloaking tech, Glimpse has vowed to bring Jackal to justice.” PC players can test Glimpse on the PTS for that game as well.

Finally, Paladins fans are welcominig VII, Right Hand of the Tribunal. Hi-Rez says he’ll launch with seven skins.

“Like a phantom, he undertakes missions that would break most men, employing ruthless force and deadly precision. VII is one whose past is chronicled upon the gravestones of the wicked. He is the grim reaper; a collector of tithes made in guilty blood.”