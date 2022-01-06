Mortal Online 2 developer gets an Epic Games MegaGrant, confirms transition to Unreal Engine 5

The development of the beta build of Mortal Online 2 continues on with everything from player housing and fishing, and now further updates to the sandbox MMORPG are practically assured as developer Star Vault has landed itself an Epic Games MegaGrant.

According to a press release, this “substantial” grant from Epic will support the game’s development through its next phases, which will include a transition over to Unreal Engine 5. “Our collaboration with Epic Games is of great importance to provide the best possible experience for our players in Mortal Online 2 and take the MMORPG genre to the next level,” said Star Vault CEO Henrik Nyström in a statement.

In case you were worried that this game was going to dry out its funding well, consider your fears assuaged. You’re still going to have to pay for the privilege of early access, though.



source: press release