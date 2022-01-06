Working As Intended: The MMOs we lost in 2021

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

This is always one of the most depressing roundups I do around the turn of every year, and this year… well, we lost some good ones.

Gamigo’s gamepocalypse took out four games, including Defiance; that Cryptic’s sunset of Magic Legends before it’d even left beta, was the highest-profile sunset of the year. The year also witnessed the death of Pathfinder Online, Astellia Online, and Warhammer 40K: Eternal Crusade.

Then, we saw maintenance mode for Artifact and Anthem, along with the end of SuperData. Population Zero also vanished without a word, and of course Amazon canceled its Lord of the Rings MMO. On the upside, though? Shadowbane is back again, following its 2009 sunset.

Farewell, old friends.

Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: