Working As Intended: The MMOs we lost in 2021

This is always one of the most depressing roundups I do around the turn of every year, and this year… well, we lost some good ones.

Gamigo’s gamepocalypse took out four games, including Defiance; that Cryptic’s sunset of Magic Legends before it’d even left beta, was the highest-profile sunset of the year. The year also witnessed the death of Pathfinder Online, Astellia Online, and Warhammer 40K: Eternal Crusade.

Then, we saw maintenance mode for Artifact and Anthem, along with the end of SuperData. Population Zero also vanished without a word, and of course Amazon canceled its Lord of the Rings MMO. On the upside, though? Shadowbane is back again, following its 2009 sunset.

Farewell, old friends.