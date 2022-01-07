Betawatch: So we’re calling it Fractured Online now, huh?

Gosh darn it, I hate when we start calling something “whatever online” when there’s no offline version to confuse it with. What’s wrong with just plain old Fractured, right? Eh, well, the important part is that the game is planning to enter a 24/7 beta during 2022, which is more good news for the in-development sandbox that recently got a publishing deal with Gamigo. Let’s focus on that, right? Welcome back to Betawatch.
Other beta news? You know it!
- Diablo Immortal has ended its closed beta by the time you read this. Oh no! The beta itself was far from immortal. (Gosh, doesn’t that set up some great possible jokes.)
- Mortal Online 2 is upgrading to Unreal 5, thus making its environments even prettier for players to venture through. Good news for players.
- Eden Falling has gotten itself a visual overhaul as it moves into its final alpha test phase. And some people (us) were wondering whatever happened to the game.
- Last but not least, Book of Travels has lost some staff, but the remaining staff hasn’t lost its ambition. Keep reaching for that rainbow, guys.
That’s some heartwarming pluck and determination there, isn’t it? Let’s carry that plucky spirit along with us into the list of games in development, which is just below and is slightly less plucky. It does, however, contain the games we know about in testing. If something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing, let us know down in the comments!
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Lost Ark: Closed beta
Mortal Online 2: Closed beta
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development reactivated but offline
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Alpha
LEAVE A COMMENT