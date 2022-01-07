Book of Travels studio after layoffs: ‘We don’t plan on shrinking our ambitions’

Despite cutting its team by more than two-thirds right before the holidays, Might and Delight said that it’s full steam ahead for micro-MMO Book of Travels.

The studio posted a letter to kick off 2022, saying that it’s “deep in the trenches” in working on various projects such as an underground realm and more character customization options.

“While we are a much smaller team in the beginning of 2022 than we were in the beginning of 2021, we don’t plan on shrinking our ambitions for Book of Travels. Everything that we’ve confirmed we’re going to do is still on the table. Our workflow has obviously seen changes recently but again: Book of Travels will stay on its course to becoming the RPG experience of our dreams.”

Still, it’s hard not to have concerns; the game was originally slated for a full launch two years from early access, so we can only imagine it’s now going to take much longer than that.