Fractured Online will transfer player data over to Gamigo on February 1

This is probably not particularly surprising news to those who are already invested in Fractured Online especially in a literal sense, but it’s still something that warrants a heads up: On Tuesday, February 1st, Dynamight Studios will be transferring player data over to Gamigo.

As Gamigo will be the publisher for the sandbox MMORPG, this is noted as a necessary step, as it will allow players to fire up the game from the Glyph launcher (after accepting Gamigo’s TOS, naturally). All pledges and other purchase information will be retained and honored. Those who wish to opt out of this data transfer can do so until January 31st, but doing so means those players will not be able to play Fractured, nor will they receive any refunds. The announcement post offers an FAQ with a few more granular details for those who are following along.



source: official site , thanks to Panagiotis for the tip!