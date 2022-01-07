GameStop plans to create an NFT and crypto marketplace this year

If you’ve ever wondered how GameStop manages to keep making the worst decisions and losing money with a zeal and intensity usually reserved for making it, we can’t tell you. But that same decision-making process was apparently in full swing when the company decided to launch a marketplace for cryptocurrencies and NFTs, thus destroying any good will the franchise had managed to build up and also putting the lie to any talk about these systems being decentralized. Hooray for humanity.
In fairness to Gamestop, this particular dumb decision has not been specifically announced at this time but was instead revealed via anonymous sources to the Wall Street Journal. However, the company has already launched an NFT website, so draw your own conclusions there. From meme stock to this nonsense, then. It probably goes without saying that you should avoid this with the same drive you avoid everything else GameStop-related, but we’re saying it anyway.
Grifters gotta grift…
So Gamestop, Ubisoft and Konami.
Isn’t it funny how all the gaming companies getting into NFT’s have a dogshit reputation and have been underperforming for years while no successful companies are touching it?
Almost like its some kind of desperate ponzi scheme and last ditch effort for failing companies to milk rubes.
Nah. Couldn’t be. Its pure coincidence. We made it up.
Square Enix would like to have a word with your theory.
Cryptocurrencies, NFTs.
Completely speculative markets, backed by nothing at all.
What could go wrong?
Given how things are looking for the crypto market, today was a pretty terrible day to make this announcement. Especially given that “THA FUNDAMENTALS” for quite a few of them are falling apart and government regulation is an increasing threat.
GameStop and the garbage memers can all rot. It’s a garbage company that’s long treated its employees like absolute garbage and still doesn’t have a business plan worth a shit even if we ignore their crypto efforts (their moves into tech aren’t seeming to do much so far). It’s all boosted by a bunch of idiot memers on the internet, most of whom are/are going to lose money hand-over-fist while the few smart ones that aren’t DIAMOND HANDS, who already had money to begin with, laugh all the way to the bank.
Really, the only winners in this seem to be the few non-completely-stupid WSB idiots and GameStop executives.
But will it create another bubble in their stock price so people who got sucked into the last one can cash out?
