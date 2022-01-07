Open source fantasy MMO Eternal Lands releases a laundry list of client updates and features

Eternal Lands, a fantasy-styled open source MMO that has been going strong for nearly two decades now, is still indeed operating. In fact, it’s even gotten an update that has applied a whole slew of changes to the game’s client.

Much of this update is likely of interest to those who are making their own version of LE, as it adds features like over 90 item images, the addition of new network code to allow encrypted connections to function, improved URL parsing, and a whole bunch of bug fixes. The MMO itself has also gotten some updates to various locations on the map that run the gamut from fixes to added ways of getting around to new shops and other points of interest.

If you haven’t been keeping this one in your radar, MJ took a first peek at the game during a livestream in 2018; we’ve got the video embedded after the cut.

