Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV series kicks off production this year

Back in July 2020 we reported on the news of a Fallout TV series, which was confirmed to be headed to Amazon Prime Video and helmed by the production studio responsible for the Westworld series. News on the series has since been silent until recently, as word is out that the series is now kicking off production this year.

The announcement not only confirms that production work is starting, it also ties down the series’ co-showrunners: Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who wrote screenplays for the 2018 Tomb Raider film and 2019’s Captain Marvel; and Graham Wagner, whose writing credits include the series Portlandia, Baskets, and The Office. Kilter Films’ Jonathan Nolan will direct the series’ first episode.

Of course, none of this pins down exactly when the series will make its way to fans’ eyeballs, but at the very least we know that work on the show is beginning in earnest.