Lost Ark delivers a dynamo gameplay video

With Lost Ark just a month away from launch, it’s the perfect time to sit up and take notice of Amazon’s MMOARPG — if you weren’t tracking it already. The studio posted a five-minute gameplay overview video to get newbies acclimated to the special tone of the game (and whet the appetites of the faithful, no doubt).

The following video outlines Lost Ark’s five core classes, ability upgrades, player ships (this is the Year of the Ships, if you haven’t heard), island strongholds, crafting, dungeon diving, 3v3 PvP, and the world of Arkesia and its associated storyline. We’ve named this as one of the biggest MMOs to watch this year, so don’t miss out on it!