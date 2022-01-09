MMO Week in Review: Boaty McBoatface does Tamriel

Elder Scrolls Online appears to be joining forces with Guild Wars 2 to make 2022 the year of boats in MMOs, as the former began teasing its new content chapter and arc this week. Plus, we poked our noses into World of Warcraft, New World, and LOTRO; Square-Enix made FFXIV fans nervous with NFT overtures; and EVE Online is doing a collab with Doctor Who?

We also finished off our annual awards and most of our end-of-the-year pieces; you can get caught up on our whole slate of winners and recap articles in our debrief!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

