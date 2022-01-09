MMO Week in Review: Boaty McBoatface does Tamriel

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Elder Scrolls Online appears to be joining forces with Guild Wars 2 to make 2022 the year of boats in MMOs, as the former began teasing its new content chapter and arc this week. Plus, we poked our noses into World of Warcraft, New World, and LOTRO; Square-Enix made FFXIV fans nervous with NFT overtures; and EVE Online is doing a collab with Doctor Who?

We also finished off our annual awards and most of our end-of-the-year pieces; you can get caught up on our whole slate of winners and recap articles in our debrief!

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: