Whatever happened to Star’s End?

Star’s End isn’t a title that crosses our radar a lot these days, but that doesn’t mean we’ve entirely given up on this space survival game. The online sim went into early access in November 2020 and struggled to find an audience of any significant size when we checked in with it last spring.

Since April, Star’s End has seen three major content updates. Update 59 focused on shoring up the solo server, Update 60 added new planets (Tigon, Cassius, and Brutus), and Update 61 did some foundation laying for a “big engine update” that should be coming to the game in January 2022.

“Due to complexities of upgrading to a newer game engine, and countless changes to how the game’s database works it took us two months longer than we initially planned,” the team said.

Let’s hope that this update revs up interest, as Star’s End is on the low side of player engagement these days.