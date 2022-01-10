Embers Adrift aims for a 2022 launch while it beefs up combat and character creation

Is it just me or is Embers Adrift (fka Saga of Lucimia) working hard to become a scrappy MMO underdog these days? After years of the project languishing in manifestos and hardcore attitudes, it seems to be taking good steps forward as it continues to test the title with backers on weekends.

Embers Adrift’s newest State of the Game newsletter brought fans up to speed on what’s happening with this project. The team recapped its progress from last December, pointing to its new game trailer, work on progression, the addition of more character creation options, and the design shift to create “impactful” abilities.

“Combat has seen some cool new features added as well,” the team mentioned. “We have implemented position bonuses. Now, depending on where you’re attacking your enemy from (face-to-face, flanking from the side, or attacking from behind) you’ll receive different bonuses not only depending on your chosen role, but also depending on which weapon you’re using.”

The team is currently angling for a launch “later this year.”