Final Fantasy XIV has its story beats up through patch 7.0 planned out already

It turns out that the Final Fantasy XIV team isn’t resting in the wake of the Endwalker launch. The recent Radio Mog Station event with producer and director Naoki Yoshida revealed several pieces of behind-the-scenes information that has been translated by fans, including the fact that plans are already in place for what the story for the game will be through the next several patches and up to the next expansion. Considering that this will be the first expansion in the game’s history that’s not part of the same ongoing storyline, that’s a pretty significant amount of work already done.

