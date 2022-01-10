Guild Wars 2 plans a third WvW world restructuring beta on January 14, disables the Tea Time Chair

Third time’s the charm for Guild Wars 2’s ongoing efforts at WvW world restructuring. ArenaNet has announced that the third beta for the feature will kick off on Friday, January 14th, starting on each region’s respective WvW reset. Functionality for this beta will be similar to the second test that happened in December, but it will feature several bug fixes that were negatively impacting the experience.

The in-game panel for selecting the guild players would like to play with during the beta is already enabled; those who want to join in must make their guild selections before January 13th. Participants will also get to enjoy a WvW bonus experience event that grants 100% bonus to World Experience, a 25% bonus to reward-track progress, and a 50% bonus to magic find between January 14th and 21st.

In more pressing news, the studio has recently been forced to disable the Tea Time Chair in order to resolve an unspecified issue. The item will be re-enabled as soon as it’s fixed, but in the meantime player reactions to the news have been absolutely brilliant.

Somebody put the milk in first, didn't they…. — Ian (@Ian_urRu) January 8, 2022