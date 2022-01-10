RaiderZ’s reboot includes a full overhaul of classes, questing, and skill systems

It has been quite some time since we got some big news out of RaiderZ, which readers will recall was planning a full reboot after developer Masangsoft announced in 2017 that it would revive the MMO after PWE shuttered it in 2016. Over the last few years, the developer has been using Facebook for intermittent check-ins, and in 2020 it even ran a small alpha test. This past week, another Facebook post once more outlines how the reboot will change the game wholesale.

Many of the revelations in the post aren’t exactly different from last year’s announcement, but the post does provide more granular detail about how story content will be changed and how most content will now be instanced. The post also unveils major overhauls for classes, passive and active skills, and the enchant system: Classes are being removed and replaced with a system that lets players build their own classes; passive skills will have their own singular tree with abilities that players can select with skill points; active skills will be tied to skill stones that can be slotted into weapons and armor; and the enchant system now lets players earn materials at random from various types of content.

Overall, there is a whole lot of new information about the reboot. What isn’t elaborated on, however, is when this new version of RaiderZ is being released.