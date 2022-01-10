Star Wars The Old Republic brings back returning events and continues marking 10 years in January event calendar

We’ve just entered into the month of January but already seeing events for Star Wars: The Old Republic hit their stride. The devs have once again outlined its event schedule for the month, and this month doesn’t hold a whole lot of surprises.

While the game’s Life Day holiday starts to wind down this coming Tuesday, January 11th, it will be followed immediately by another All Worlds Ultimate Swoop Rally running from January 11th to the 18th. SWTOR is also continuing to mark its 10 year anniversary as its celebration rolls forward in earnest, while players will have to face another Rakghoul Resurgence between January 25th and February 1st.

Admittedly, not much in the January event calendar is exactly new, but players can note days of personal interest all the same. The month of February will be the bigger one for the game of course, as that’s when Legacy of the Sith is set to release.

