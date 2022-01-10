World of Warcraft senior game designer Johnny Cash leaves Blizzard

World of Warcraft lost another one of its big name developers this last week. Johnny Cash — no, not that one — announced that he was leaving Blizzard to take up a position at Mutant Arm Studios.

Cash started with the company as an intern back in 2010 and worked his way up to a senior game designer and lead quest designer on WoW. He leaves behind a big footprint in the game that includes his work on pet battles, Shadowlands’ Bastion, Battle for Azeroth’s Stormsong Valley, and Warlords of Draenor’s Talador zones.

It was the hardest decision I've ever made, but today was my last day at @Blizzard_Ent. I started as an intern 12 years ago and had so many wonderful experiences with SO many talented awesome humans. I'll miss them all more than I can say. Details on my next adventure Soon(TM). pic.twitter.com/rri2zWNEZt — Johnny Cash 💙 (@QuestTheLine) January 7, 2022