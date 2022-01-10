World of Warcraft senior game designer Johnny Cash leaves Blizzard

World of Warcraft lost another one of its big name developers this last week. Johnny Cash — no, not that one — announced that he was leaving Blizzard to take up a position at Mutant Arm Studios.

Cash started with the company as an intern back in 2010 and worked his way up to a senior game designer and lead quest designer on WoW. He leaves behind a big footprint in the game that includes his work on pet battles, Shadowlands’ Bastion, Battle for Azeroth’s Stormsong Valley, and Warlords of Draenor’s Talador zones.

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. Last summer, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation.
Bruno Brito

I mean…Blizzard does fit the meaning of a “Empire of dirt”.

42 minutes ago
Reader
Jeremy Barnes

I’d like to ignore all the stuff surrounding Blizzard for a moment and mention that I don’t think I liked much of what he did on the game itself.

50 minutes ago
Reader
Patreon Donor
Life_Isnt_Just_Dank_Memes

I wonder if like Michael Bolton in Office Space, whether or not Johnny Cash “Celebrates his whole catalog”?

56 minutes ago
Reader
Dankey Kang

I wonder if he fell into a burning ring of fire

56 minutes ago