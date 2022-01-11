Ashes of Creation recaps its big December announcements

With one big alpha test under its belt, Ashes of Creation is looking forward to the new year and additional opportunities to bring players into its blossoming fantasy world.
Intrepid Studios posted its December newsletter to recap some of the big announcements from the past month — most notably, the switch to developing using Unreal Engine 5. “In the long run, UE5 is going to allow us to develop at a much faster pace with some really nice tools for our development team,” the studio said right before Christmas.
Next up for the game? A currently undated Alpha Two test, which will bring players into this visually upgraded world.
As great as so many things seem about this game, I think its ultimate downfall is going to be its pvp focus which will lead to its other focus (player driven content) to become its downfall.
Player driven content requires players to work, and a large focus on pvp is going to drive away a lot of players.
Yea, it was a smart decision for them to switch to UE5 while the game is still in development, but it’s still disappointing to see them pushing FOMO stuff with “these limited time cosmetics will not be available after certain date!” in their newsletter. It would really suck for people who will want to buy these cosmetics after the game’s official release but won’t be able to do so. Not only this may lead to those people leaving the game (it may not be a primary reason but just one of the many other reason to finally push them to do so) – it will prevent Intrepid from earning extra income through people who would be willing to buy those cosmetics after the limited availability period.