Ashes of Creation recaps its big December announcements

With one big alpha test under its belt, Ashes of Creation is looking forward to the new year and additional opportunities to bring players into its blossoming fantasy world.

Intrepid Studios posted its December newsletter to recap some of the big announcements from the past month — most notably, the switch to developing using Unreal Engine 5. “In the long run, UE5 is going to allow us to develop at a much faster pace with some really nice tools for our development team,” the studio said right before Christmas.

Next up for the game? A currently undated Alpha Two test, which will bring players into this visually upgraded world.