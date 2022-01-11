Elyon’s massive January patch arrives tomorrow with the Archer

Elyon fans — past, present, and potentially future — have a very good reason to dive into the game this week. Kakao announced that the January patch is arriving tomorrow, January 12th, bearing a “sheer volume of content.”

The centerpiece of the patch is, of course, the new Archer class: “The Archer’s range is the longest among other classes, with quick movement and charge skills. Maintaining distance is of essence — the further away Archers are from their targets, the more damage they deal.”

Also coming with the update are some promotional events, an additional character slot to all accounts, the ability to lock an item for protection, a safety net for equipment enhancement, mysterious rune equipment, and a ton of class balance adjustments (including a bump of 35% maximum HP to everyone).

You’ll definitely want to read the patch notes on this if you’re playing Elyon!