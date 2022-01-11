LEGO pauses launch of Overwatch 2 toy set over ongoing Activision-Blizzard scandal

Activision-Blizzard might’ve thought it could start over after the holidays and put some distance between it and the massive discrimination and harassment scandal it fostered and is still fostering, but if so, it was wrong. The latest hit comes in the form of yet another partner backing away from a promotional deal with the megacorp.

The partner is LEGO, which apparently is delaying an Overwatch 2 LEGO set while “reviewing [its] partnership” with the company. The set was supposed to refresh the line for the (also delayed) OW2 and focused on the Titan omnic, with Mei and Tracer minigigs; it was planned for February 1st.

“We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment,” LEGO now says. “While we complete the review, we will pause the release of a LEGO Overwatch 2 product which was due to go on sale on February 1, 2022.”

LEGO is far from the only sponsor to have backed away from Activision-Blizzard since the scandal broke mid 2021; Kellogg, T-Mobile, Coca-Cola, and State Farm all made movements to pause advertising and sponsorships for the Overwatch League.

The LEGO sets for Overwatch have traditionally been really good; we have the Wrecking Ball set from the long long ago here in my house, and it’s detailed and adorable. Alas, here we are.

