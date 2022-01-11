Massively OP Podcast Episode 355: All your ships are belong to us

On this week’s roundtable episode, Bree, Colin, and Justin talk about Elder Scrolls Online’s expansion teaser, Lost Ark’s gameplay video, ArcheAge’s handling under Kakao, Elyon’s new class, EVE Online‘s Doctor Who collab, and whether it’s a good idea to bring back Landmark.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: