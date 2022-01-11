Massively OP Podcast Episode 355: All your ships are belong to us

On this week’s roundtable episode, Bree, Colin, and Justin talk about Elder Scrolls Online’s expansion teaser, Lost Ark’s gameplay video, ArcheAge’s handling under Kakao, Elyon’s new class, EVE Online‘s Doctor Who collab, and whether it’s a good idea to bring back Landmark.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, ESO, Guild Wars 2, SWG for our biggest fan
- News: Elder Scrolls Online teases this year’s theme
- News: Getting ready for Lost Ark with a new gameplay video
- News: Kakao’s ArcheAge delays fresh start server progression
- News: Elyon server merges and new class
- News: EVE Online and… Doctor Who?
- News: Guild Wars 2 tries to restructure WvW again
- Mailbag: Choice and balance in game design
- Mailbag: Why not bring back Landmark?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 355
- Podcast theme: “Character Creation” from Landmark
- Your show hosts: Justin, Colin, and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT