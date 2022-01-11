Rust recounts 2021 updates and previews an arctic area coming soon

Last year was a pretty good one for Rust, at least by the devs’ own account. The game took a little victory lap in an update post, recalling a number of updates made on PC, the game’s console release, and sharing several stats such as total sales, Twitch views, and concurrency peaks.

The second half of the post notes what’s in store for the game’s future, starting off with a look at an arctic monument that’s coming “in the very near future,” as well as a “heap” of quality-of-life features in February and the promise of new weapons, deployables, events, vehicles, and animals over the course of this year. The post further promises that guaranteed monthly updates on the first Thursday of every month will continue to be the norm.

