DC Universe Online is turning 11 years old, and it brought you a huge present

If you missed our DC Universe Online stream last night, you might have missed the fact that Daybreak’s superhero MMORPG is celebrating its 11th birthday. After a lengthy downtime yesterday, the game was updated with the traditional anniversary patch and some new additions too, including new collections, base items, Lex Luthor-inspired gear, and a free CR310 level advance token. Subscribers are getting even more loot, including the House of Legends lair, and yes you can sub now to claim them if you weren’t already a member.
Make sure you log in before the end of January to snag your level advance. Happy birthday, DCUO!
Source: Official site, patch notes
