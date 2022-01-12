Destiny 2 releases a trailer highlighting Witch Queen’s Savathûn’s Throne World

A self-described “twisted wonderland of of corruption and splendor” awaits Destiny 2 players when they delve into the Witch Queen expansion’s new Savathûn’s Throne World area, which got its own cinematic trailer yesterday. And if the description in the video blurb is anything to go by, this new area has lots of lore for players to look forward to.

“Savathûn’s Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of terrifying power. From the foundation of her glistening palace to the gnarled roots in the swamp, all that she hides can be found here. Seek the truth and learn that in this place, mystery makes its home in both the Darkness and the Light.”

Readers will recall that this area comes as part of the upcoming Witch Queen expansion that launches on Tuesday, February 22nd, which will also include a “Void 3.0” subclass, new foes in the form of the Lucent Brood, weapon crafting features, and several new activities; itwill also be two new dungeons added to the game, but players are apparently going to have to buy those separately.

