Destiny 2 releases a trailer highlighting Witch Queen’s Savathûn’s Throne World

A self-described “twisted wonderland of of corruption and splendor” awaits Destiny 2 players when they delve into the Witch Queen expansion’s new Savathûn’s Throne World area, which got its own cinematic trailer yesterday. And if the description in the video blurb is anything to go by, this new area has lots of lore for players to look forward to.
“Savathûn’s Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of terrifying power. From the foundation of her glistening palace to the gnarled roots in the swamp, all that she hides can be found here. Seek the truth and learn that in this place, mystery makes its home in both the Darkness and the Light.”
Readers will recall that this area comes as part of the upcoming Witch Queen expansion that launches on Tuesday, February 22nd, which will also include a “Void 3.0” subclass, new foes in the form of the Lucent Brood, weapon crafting features, and several new activities; itwill also be two new dungeons added to the game, but players are apparently going to have to buy those separately.
Im excited and also bothered by their payment scheme. So many things like paying for added dungeons, paying for anniversary packs. Also need to pay for seasons, and then each expansion still has its own costs. It’s just getting all too crazy.
Aside from that though, the content looks cool and I hear the changes over the past year have been really positive. Just a very large difficult pill to swallow to jump back in with all these costs.
If ever a game needed a brand manager and a consistent, longterm vision for the future, it’s Destiny. It’s amazing in so many ways, but also a complete shitshow in so many others (cut content, confusing and difficult to access lore and world information, continued monetization issues etc. etc.).
I wish I could get back into the game since it still does play fantastic and look amazing, but it’s always super confusing and kinda frustrating/disheartening as a returning player who has no clue what the shit is going on and doesn’t have access to much of the “current” content to get an idea of what “to do”.