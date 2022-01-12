Lord of the Rings Online plans ‘significant’ changes to Ember, Mote, and Figment currencies

While Lord of the Rings Online is putting out a small adjustment patch today, it has much bigger things in store for the game’s February update. Standing Stone Games announced that with Update 32, LOTRO would be making some significant changes to three of its most-used currencies.
These currencies are applied to endgame gear (Embers), leveling gear (Motes), and cosmetics (Figments). SSG said that no longer will players be able to disenchant gear for Embers — only stuff that comes from inside lockboxes.
Source: LOTRO
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT