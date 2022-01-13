Path of Exile says Scourge won’t become an evergreen mechanic following the end of the league

With the next major update for Path of Exile slated for early February and the end of the Scourge league in sight, a simple question comes to mind: Will the Scourge mechanics become a part of the core of Path of Exile? And the answer to that question is just as simple: No. The designers anticipated the question and already answered it, so if you enjoy the Scourge mechanics, you should get in more time with them now before they go away with the launch of patch 3.17.But the answer has already been given with brusque simplicity, so we recommend that you focus on enjoying the mechanics now if you’re a big fan.
Source: Official Site
Salt on: After they abandoned the league a few weeks in despite hinting at additional changes/improvements, good. It seems like they cut their losses given the limited bandwidth (PoE 2, next update, Scourge, holiday timing) which was the smart move, and the work required to polish up Scourge for core would be too much right now.
If tainted currency comes back that’ll be alright, will have less value without Scourged items but will still be very valuable in being able to potentially un-brick some items (specifically sockets/links) without spending stupid amounts of vaal orbs.
I’m still pretty disappointed/underwhelmed with the league and how GGG handled it, but they’ve pushed out the first teaser vid for the next league so I guess that’s what we’re looking towards next. Seems like a big one that touches on the atlas, so hopefully this is more Ritual and less Scourge in terms of quality.