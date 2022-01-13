Swords of Legends Online brings out a hardmode raid, starts a new battle pass month

As you wait for the next big thing to come for MMOs — perhaps next month, when everything in the world is releasing, apparently — it’s not a bad idea to give a second look at what was published last year. Swords of Legends Online was one of the flock of 2021 releases that kind of sailed under the radar for many people, yet it did get acclaim from the few who took the time to check out this beautiful MMO.

And now this fantasy title offers even more challenges, as this week’s patch added a hardmode to December’s Forbidden Court of the Floral Palace raid. This increase in difficulty comes with better loot drops, including level 120 gear. The patch also increases memory box levels to eight and counts anyone with an item level of 105 or lower as a “novice,” allowing them to use the Jade Helper Scroll.

SOLO’s newest battle pass also launched today and will run for the next month. The battle pass comes with both rewards for everyone and those who pay into a premium track. One reward? A “dreamy avatar and frame.” Dreamy!