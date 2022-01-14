Betawatch: Zenith begins closed beta ahead of January 27 VR launch

Did you know that Zenith is in closed beta right now? Because it won’t be for much longer; the game is moving into launch on VR platforms on January 27th, with a later test phase and launch for PC players. This is good news for both of the players who have VR headsets and really like MMOs. (I kid, of course. There are probably, like, at least a dozen people in that group.)
Other beta news? Yes. Without the snark? Let’s not go crazy.
- Guild Wars 2 has begun yet another test for its WvW overhaul.
- Hey, Mortal Online 2 got one last drop of content ahead of its own launch on January 25th. Keep plugging away, guys, you got this.
- If you were looking forward to this year being anything close to release for Star Citizen, best to disabuse yourself of that notion now.
- When is an experience point not an experience point? When it’s a knowledge point, according to Fractured Online’s explanation of its leveling system. Sorry, not levels, they don’t have levels; you just reach points when you can buy a new talent point after accumulating enough knowledge points, which is different from experience points and levels because hey, look at that next bullet item!
- Hey, it looks like Embers Adrift plans to launch in 2022! That’d be something, wouldn’t it?
And now, with our weekly beta snark reserves fully depleted, we retreat into the lower reaches of the list below to recharge ourselves. You, too, can enjoy the list below and let us know if something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing. We’d downright appreciate it, even.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Lost Ark: Closed beta
Mortal Online 2: Closed beta, launching January 25th
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development reactivated but offline
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Closed beta, launching January 27th
