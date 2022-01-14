Overprime is Netmarble’s third-person shooter MOBA that uses assets from the sunsetted Paragon

Before we dig into the meat of that headline, allow us to provide a little bit of history: Paragon, Epic Games’ attempt at creating a MOBA, went offline in April 2018 due to an “unsustainable” playerbase size, though the game was allowed to live on after a fashion when Epic made the title’s assets available for free in UE4; indeed, there was at least one other game that took advantage of the assets.

Now, we have another: It’s called Overprime, a team-based third-person shooter MOBA from developer TeamSoulEve and publisher Netmarble that uses Paragon’s assets to create its own sci-fi title.

“Taking on one of five roles in 5:5 combat, players will engage in strategic and cooperative play to claim victory. Utilizing the assets of Paragon developed by Epic Games in 2016, Overprime succeeds the previous title, providing a brand new 3D TPS MOBA experience for users, while benchmarking the smooth, high-quality graphics of the previous title.”

A trailer released last week offers a look at the game’s gameplay and sets its scene, pairing visuals with narration from Game of Thrones actor Edward Dogliani. The game can be wishlisted on Steam right now, while release details are still undecided. Still, the trailer is below if one is curious.



source: press release