The Xbox One era is finally, officially over, plus Halo 3 sunsets

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

It’s the end of a monumental era of console gaming, as Microsoft confirmed that it discontinued all production of Xbox One S units a while back and has been selling out the remainder of the product.

“To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” a Microsoft representative said. The original Xbox One released back in 2013 and was followed by a few iterations: the Xbox One S (2016), the Xbox One X (2017), and the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition (2019).

And if that’s not enough to get a twinge of nostalgic sadness going in your soul, it’s been brought to our attention that Microsoft also took the Halo 3 Xbox 360 servers offline yesterday. Those servers had been online since 2007, when Halo 3 came onto the scene.

Source: Kotaku, Twitter
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: