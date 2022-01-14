World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic ups drop rates and prepares for Phase 3

The next phase of content for World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic is just around the corner, with Phase 3’s rollout starting on January 17th as a new PvP season kicks off. January 27th, meanwhile, is when players will be able to start in on the Battle for Mount Hyjal and the Black Temple raid. There are also new epic gems, the new Netherwing quest hub, and other improvements along the way.

Some of those improvements are already live on the test server, as well; additional tier tokens will be available in older raid content, while epic gems will be available from bosses on Heroic difficulty and new Darkmoon cards have a chance to drop. You can check out all of the patch changes added recently on the official site. It should make it easier to catch up and be raid-ready ahead of the full rollout on January 27th.