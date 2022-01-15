Guild Wars 2 takes another crack at WvW restructuring

Restructuring Guild Wars 2’s World vs. World scene has become ArenaNet’s white whale, especially after the studio had to prematurely call a failed test last year. But third time’s the charm? Hopefully it shall be, as the third world restructuring beta kicked off last night.

“The functionality in this beta will be the same as the second beta in December, but we’ve addressed several bugs that were negatively impacting the player experience,” the studio posted. “Matchmaking will be re-run for this beta event.”

ArenaNet is attempting to get as many people as possible to put this new version of WvW through its paces, offering extra XP, reward track, and magic find bonuses during the test. The beta will end on January 21st.