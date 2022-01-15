Guild Wars 2 takes another crack at WvW restructuring

Restructuring Guild Wars 2’s World vs. World scene has become ArenaNet’s white whale, especially after the studio had to prematurely call a failed test last year. But third time’s the charm? Hopefully it shall be, as the third world restructuring beta kicked off last night.
ArenaNet is attempting to get as many people as possible to put this new version of WvW through its paces, offering extra XP, reward track, and magic find bonuses during the test. The beta will end on January 21st.
Source: Guild Wars 2
