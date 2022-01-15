Warhammer Online: Return of Reckoning fixes key open RvR issues, continues to work on Land of the Dead

Warhammer Online rogue server Return of Reckoning busted out its first patch of 2022, bringing an Unforgiving Seas weekend warfront along with it.

Two small but significant changes to open RvR come with this update: Damaging keep siege engines doesn’t hit the reset switch on the keep timer, and the diminishing rations debuff mechanic has been removed entirely.

Meanwhile, work and testing continue on bringing Land of the Dead back to this revitalized MMORPG. This horror-tinged Egyptian zone was the last major push of the original Warhammer Online back in 2009. Despite being really neat — skeletons and zombies in pyramids! — it was too late to salvage the title back in the day. Now? It could be just the thing to boost Return of Reckoning to even greater heights.