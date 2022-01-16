MMO Week in Review: Lord of the Putting Those Plans On Hold For Now Online

Standing Stone Games floated – and then withdrew – yet another set of controversial changes for Lord of the Rings Online this week, this one prompting angry pay-to-win complaints, proving once again that the only thing standing between SSG and the game’s slow demise is player protest.

Meanwhile, Star Citizen is on fire, Elder Scrolls Online is on fire, and Black Desert is… actually doing rather well for itself. We’ll take it.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement