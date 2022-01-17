Fractured Online shares a preview of every combat school in the sandbox

Fractured Online is continuing to roll out its re-introductory series of dev blogs that showcase the sandbox MMORPG’s feature set, with the latest one all about skills and combat schools. And when we say “all about,” we emphasize the “all” part of that statement, as the post grants a look at every single combat school in the game.

Each school, whether it be martial or magical, gets a little vignette demonstrating some of the skills on offer as well as a brief rundown of what each school is about and the primary stat potential players will want to focus on. The vast system lauds Fractured’s character creation freedom and nods in the direction of its 400 different skills that players can learn and master using its totally not a grind knowledge-based progression system.

For those who are looking to consider what kind of character they’re hoping to make in Fractured, this post has plenty to ponder.