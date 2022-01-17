The Elder Scrolls Online teases 2022 release theme with mysterious clues

Yesterday, streamers, podcasters, YouTubers, and lowly game journalists began receiving a suspicious package teasing the next year-long theme for The Elder Scrolls Online . The letter appears to have been intended for another (Magus) but was intercepted by someone named Lady Arabelle Davaeux and diverted from its intended destination.

The note itself reads:

Magus, Our knights obtained this medallion during a raid on a secret Mages Guild workshop. Study it. Protect it. Its purpose will play a vital role in the Ascendant Order’s plans. Find the mage who created it and send our knights to secure the master template. Remember, we cannot ascend until we meet our overarching goals. The secret of these medallions is the key to our success and the salvation of Tamriel. Do not fail me, Your Lord

Lady Daveaux has appended her own inscription:

Adventurer, we seized this letter and medallion as its courier journeyed through Glenumbra. Investigate this organization, uncover their goals, and report back to me. You can name your price. Lady Anabelle Davaeux.

The note was accompanied by a substantial medallion inscribed with potential clues to the yearlong journey that lies ahead for ESO players. One side does contain a masted ship, which coincides with the teaser trailer released earlier this month. The other side… well, somebody more steeped in the Elder Scrolls lore will have to take a shot at that one! What do MOP readers think of these clues?