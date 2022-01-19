Burning Crusade Classic’s big raids unlock next week along with the Netherwing quest hub

Despite what Illidan likes to strut around telling people, you’ve probably been prepared for him for a long, long time now. Don’t pay him any attention; he’s got new contacts under that blindfold and he’s feeling a little self-conscious about it.

But if you want to become, say, super-extra-prepared for Burning Crusade Classic’s next content update, then you should probably check out the breakdown of what’s happening for the rest of the month.

As of this week, PvP Arena Season 3 began, with previous season gear available at a discount. There’s also a new Incubus Warlock variant that can be attained via questing.

Then starting on January 27th, the Battle for Mount Hyjal and Black Temple raids will open their doors to teams that have completed their associated attunements. Additionally at that time, players will be able to obtain epic gems and engage in a daily quest hub for Netherwing rep.