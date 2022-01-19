Elyon’s weekly patch adds snowman quest, improves clan war matchmaking

Do you want to build a snowman? Well, you can’t, but you can participate in Elyon’s Snowman’s Wish event while humming “In Summer.” See, because it’s about a Snowman who “wants to feel summer before he melts away.” It’s all part of Kakao’s patch today; just grab your invitation and head to the Palm Beach Resort and then forget all about the quest. Oh fine, collect summer scent for the snowman. Just swing by the beach first, yeah?

The rest of today’s update tackles potions, removes some quest rewards, tweaks season weapon reward appearances, and lightly touches on several classes, including the Archer – and yes, that includes a small nerf to PvP damage for the brand-new class.

Finally, Kakao says “the Clan War matchmaker will now also match clans of the same Realm” – ideally reducing how long players are waiting for matches.

⚒️ Maintenance Completed ⚒️ The maintenance is now over and servers are back online.

Get ready for the Snowman’s Wish Event, Balance changes, and more! Detailed patch notes here:https://t.co/XhPdPiOXs4 Thank you for your patience.

Have fun playing Elyon! — Elyon (@Elyon_thegame) January 19, 2022