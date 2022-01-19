Multiplayer sandbox Craftopia shares new preview of its seamless world update

Last July, the quirky and colorful survival sandbox of Craftopia unveiled plans to release a seamless map update that would effectively put the kibosh on the game’s portal building mechanics to travel other biomes and replace it with one large open area to explore. After that, the whole idea kind of went silent while the devs at Pocketpair Games continued to release general updates, but now the open world is back in the spotlight thanks to a new preview trailer.

The Twitter announcement lauds that Craftopia has been “evolving more and more” and asks players to “give [the devs] more months for update,” which indicates that this seamless world is not going to arrive any time soon. With that said, this preview video certainly demonstrates the scope of the game’s world, while the text at the end notes that the open world is being built from scratch instead of linking existing maps together.

In the meanwhile, the game’s latest patch adds a host of bug fixes, buffs the damage for tank shots and biplane missiles, and addresses some network desync issues affecting both of those vehicles in online multiplayer.

Craftopia Super largest Update “Seamless Map” Trailer has been revealed!

Craftopia has been evolving more and more :牛の顔::牛の顔::牛の顔:

Give us more months for update! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/A0I8WBewGT — Pocketpair – Craftopia & Palworld (@PocketpairGames) January 15, 2022