Over a thousand players test PlanetSide 2’s island of Oshur

Enlisting in the army of the future is a great way to get off the couch and see exotic new lands — before blowing them up, of course. PlanetSide 2 is preparing to take its ever-evolving player army to the island continent of Oshur, but before that happens, a whole lot of testing must be performed.

The first of four playtests for Oshur took place last weekend and roped in over a thousand curious troops. All of them received a “Work in Progress” profile banner for their time, it should be mentioned.

The upcoming Oshur update will include a host of new ways that players and vehicles will interact with water, plenty of new bases, reduced friendly fire damage, and a bunch of balance and quality-of-life adjustments.

“There have been some changes to the spawn system that brings it a little closer to where it was a few years ago, but loosened up a bit. This mostly steps away from the Spawn Priority system that was introduced in 2019, and ended up giving far too much freedom after the first few iterations. The goal behind these changes is to reduce the speed of the redeploy meta, and move back toward more prominent vehicle transport,” Daybreak said.

The next test build should happen later this week.