TERA is apparently sunsetting its Japanese servers in April

Bad news for TERA players, at least those who played on the Japanese servers: The game is closing down in that region in April.

The Google translation of the tweet from Japanese publisher Pmang reads, “Thank you for using TERA on a regular basis. The service will be terminated on April 20, 2022 (Wednesday) at 8:30. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your support.”

Players in North America, Europe, and Russia are of course unaffected by this closure, as those servers are run by Gameforge. Readers will recall that TERA was originally run in North America by Krafton subsidiary En Masse Entertainment, which was dissolved back in 2020 as part of Krafton’s consolidation and reorganization efforts, at which point TERA’s operations in the region were transferred to Gameforge…. excepting TERA’s console edition, which is still run by Krafton itself.