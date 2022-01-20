Gamigo launches a new department and plans new acquisitions to increase its publishing efforts

It would seem that Gamigo is intent on making the publishing arm of its business that much stronger in 2022. The company, which already publishes MMORPGs like Trove, RIFT, and more recently Fractured Online, has announced the formation of a new launch department and intentions to expand its title roster.

“Gamigo will expand its product range by acquiring new licenses and additional titles for international publishing. As part of this portfolio strategy, the new department will bring new games to the market and provide publishing support to partner developers.”

Speaking of Fractured, this new department will be overseeing the launch of the sandbox MMORPG, while “new gameplay experiences and new audiences to [Gamigo’s] strong portfolio of existing online and mobile games” will be announced sometime soon™. Thus, the Great Consolidation of Gaming in 2022 rolls forward.



source: press release