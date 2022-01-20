WoW Classic delivers commentary on the original Black Temple trailer

If you’re the type of person who will turn right around after watching a movie to re-watch it with the commentary track, then you’re going to enjoy what WoW Classic is dong with its Patch 2.1 trailer.
In a new video, Lead Cinematic Narrative Designer Terran Gregory broke down what the team was trying to do with this Black Temple reveal while pointing out the various tricks and foibles along the way.
“Most of these shots were all driven by player characters,” he said. “We had no custom animation. We were only working with the game animations as they existed. And so almost all of these scenes were acted out, in a sense, like a role-playing scene.”
Source: World of Warcraft
