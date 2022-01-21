Warhammer Return of Reckoning has another Land of the Dead public test this Sunday

Are you ready to war in the Necropolis of Zandr? Then you’ve got another chance to hop into the ongoing Land of the Dead public tests happening in Warhammer Online rogue server Return of Reckoning this coming Sunday, January 23rd, when the stewards of the server will be holding another public test at that time.

This version of the test introduces a few adjustments to the Necropolis, including objectives generating four points every two minutes, an increased objective capture time to 45 seconds and objectives now requiring six players or more to capture, and ramped-up strength for objective guards. The latest update to RoR also makes Battlemarsh the weekend warfront, removes fortress rally flags in RvR, and tweaks a couple of quests.

