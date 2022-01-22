New World tries to sell endgame players on expedition mutators

With an ever-increasing number of players in New World reaching the level cap, Amazon’s come under pressure to provide meaty endgame content to keep this crowd occupied. The current major initiative is expedition mutators, a customizable group instance that offers better rewards for higher difficulties.

Now we’re starting to learn more specifics about this new system:

Expedition Mutators challenge you to new curses, dungeons, and enemies. 📜 Learn more about what they are. pic.twitter.com/esISsoU6uu — New World (@playnewworld) January 21, 2022

When we asked Amazon about the claims that expedition mutators were a grindy bandage that wouldn’t really satisfy the game’s base, the studio responded, “Mutators are a layer of new gameplay complexity to challenge players for increased rewards. It’s an additive system that we are going to continue to build on alongside more content.”

You can check out Amazon’s own dev team running a level 4 expedition at a shipyard below: