The MOP Up: Anvil hitches up its combat pants as it looks at 2022

Coop shooter Anvil pushed out its first update since the game’s December early access launch. The patch brings in balance adjustments, a new relic, and combat changes. The game also published its 2022 roadmap that includes difficulty levels, a new Breaker named Quake, journey mode, and seasonal content.

Despite mixed reviews on Steam, Anvil’s seen some significant interest. The title doubled its server count and shot to the top spot on South Korea’s game sales chart.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

World War II Online is exploring ways to improve server communication between North America and Europe. May we suggest the telegraph?

PUBG’s Krafton is suing Google and Apple over seemingly similar battle royale titles. Good luck with that, Krafty.

Rocket League introduced a new event called Neon Nights that’s revolved around the musical artist Grimes.

If you’re wondering why we’re awash in “metaverse” conversations these days, this article explores the recent origin of this questionable phenomenon.

Prosperous Universe talks about the tricky part of squashing bugs in the code.

Dragon and Home announced its 2022 plans, which include multi-platform support, multiple language support, a revamp of underground exploration, life class outfits, and the development of a new world.

So Habbo is in the NFT game pretty hardcore: “Owners of NFTs from the Habbo Avatars collection [will be] able to play in-game with their NFT Avatar as their own unique character while receiving new perks including Habbo Club and Builders Club memberships and exclusive NFT furni items. NFT furni is one of the most exciting integrations of NFTs in the game so far and can be used to decorate your Habbo room like any other furni.”

Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters are discovering that Activision is upping its anti-cheating game with a few nasty surprises.

Elvenar is running the Forbidden Ruins event:

La Tale rolled out a new Awakening skills system for those above level 235:

Ragnarok Origin teamed up with Bella Poarch as an “ambassador” for the game:

