EverQuest will take apps for its returning community council this week

One of the roadmap items EverQuest promised in 2022 was the return of the Community Resource Council, and now after some time was taken to iron out details and finalize application processes, the CRC is going to start taking applications on Friday, January 28th.

Interested players who want to be a part of this community initiative will have between January 28th and February 11th to fill out the application, after which time all applicants will be vetted. The CRC is expected to be confirmed, set up, and ready to help EQ players by Friday, February 18th.

In case you’re not familiar with just what the CRC’s function is, the devs have put together a mission statement as well as an FAQ, while the link to the application will be available both on the forums and the announcement page when it goes live on January 28th.